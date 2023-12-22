OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 19 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $755.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.06.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

