OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.