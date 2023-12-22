OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.58. The firm has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.