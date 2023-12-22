OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $131.92 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

