OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 8.1%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 99,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 122,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.51.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $917.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,547,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 233,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth about $9,514,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,816,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

