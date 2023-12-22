Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 190 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

