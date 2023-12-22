Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

