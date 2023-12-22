Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 224.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.