Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $240.01. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.