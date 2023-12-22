Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 250 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TM opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

