Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,024 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

