OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.45. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
