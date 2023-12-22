OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.45. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

