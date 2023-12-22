Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

