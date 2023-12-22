Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.06% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

