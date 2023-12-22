Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 481 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. 287,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

