Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

