Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.60. 9,094,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,583,057. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

