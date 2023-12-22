Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 203.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

