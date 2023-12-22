Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.39

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 34643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.38) to GBX 930 ($11.76) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pearson by 83.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 655,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 32.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

