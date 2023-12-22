PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.93.

PEP opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

