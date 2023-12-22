Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$80,869.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$80,869.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$196,350.00.

PEY opened at C$12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

