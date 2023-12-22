PFG Advisors Buys 1,944 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $240.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $243.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

