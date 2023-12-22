PFG Advisors Buys 2,610 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

