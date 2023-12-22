PFG Advisors Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $302.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.59 and its 200 day moving average is $277.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

