PFG Advisors Has $2.50 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

