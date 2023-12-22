PFG Advisors Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $271,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of GD stock opened at $252.43 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
