PFG Advisors Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

