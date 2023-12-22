PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $56.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

