PFG Advisors Sells 5,156 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.2% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

