PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675,963 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up 1.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.28% of PG&E worth $115,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Guggenheim cut their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.59. 2,454,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,704,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.