Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.97

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 112585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.