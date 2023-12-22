Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,835. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

