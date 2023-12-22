Piper Sandler Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $12.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,611. The company has a market capitalization of $551.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.29. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

