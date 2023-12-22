Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,163 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Pool worth $42,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Pool Price Performance

POOL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.86. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.