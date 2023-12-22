Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 12.3 %

PW opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

