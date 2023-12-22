Prentice Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.