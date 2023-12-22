Prentice Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

LOW opened at $223.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

