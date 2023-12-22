Prentice Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $376.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $382.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

