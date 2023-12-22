Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.91 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

