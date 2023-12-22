Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.91 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.78.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
