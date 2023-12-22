Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Director Arun Menawat Dr. Acquires 24,558 Shares

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 24,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,026.10.

Profound Medical Price Performance

PRN traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.06. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The company has a market cap of C$250.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

