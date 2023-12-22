ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $9.48 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

