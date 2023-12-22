ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 13.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.