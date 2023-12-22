PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

