PSI Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 1.4 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

