PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $105.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.