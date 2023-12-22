PSI Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after acquiring an additional 244,723 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

