PSI Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 209.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $83.07 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

