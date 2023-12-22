PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.