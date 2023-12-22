PSI Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $423.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $427.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average is $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

