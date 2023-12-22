PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.63. 528,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,429,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PCT. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

